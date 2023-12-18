Fishermen a vanishing breed, thanks to aquaculture

Giorgos Alevras, 38, plies the coast near the town of Astakos, in west-central Greece, in search of fish. Alevras, who returned to Greece last year after 10 years working abroad in biotechnology, has invested 250,000 euros in a fishing trawler, but the returns have been meager; so far, he says, he has recouped less than 5% of his investment. The prevalence of aquaculture businesses in the area has hurt fishing, Alevras says; he believes he will be the last local fisherman. Locals are divided over fish farming, some appreciating the employment opportunities it provides, while others lament the resulting pollution and the negative effect on tourism. [Thodoris Nikolaou]

