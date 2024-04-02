IMAGES

Migrant arrivals on Gavdos, Crete continue unabated

Shortly before Monday’s visit by Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis to Gavdos, south of Crete, 74 people were found on a boat that was at risk 10 nautical miles southeast of the island and rescued by the coast guard. They were transferred to the port town of Palaiochora, Hania on Crete (photo). Gavdos, located approximately 27 nautical miles south of Crete, and Crete’s southern coastline have experienced a rise in migrant arrivals in recent months. According to port authority data, 683 migrants arrived on Crete and Gavdos throughout 2023, while from the beginning of the year until March 29, 1,186 migrants had already arrived. [Viki Papadogiannaki/Neakriti.gr]

Migration

