New book showcases the castles of Greece

Methoni Castle, a medieval fortress in the seaside town of the same name, in the southwestern Peloponnese, is among the highlights featured in a new book by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) – its first since 2014 – titled “Touring the Castles of Greece.” Published by Brainfood, the book features stunning shots of 14 historical monuments taken by as many photographers and is curated by Stefanos Kavallierakis, a historian of Mediterranean and Oriental studies at the University of Strasbourg. “Life inside castles expresses the life of Hellenism within the imperial framework that prevailed in the Eastern Mediterranean, spanning the Roman period, the Byzantine era, Frankish rule and ending with the Ottoman Empire,” he said.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy