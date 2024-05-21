PODCASTS

EU green lights landmark migration pact ahead of elections

EU green lights landmark migration pact ahead of elections

Last week the EU gave the final green light to a landmark overhaul of its migration and asylum policies, ending more than eight years of efforts to rewrite the rulebook. 

This was followed up by 15 EU states – including frontline states like Greece, Italy, and Cyprus – demanding further measures to tighten the bloc’s asylum policy, including sending asylum seekers to third countries. These moves come with European elections less than a month away. 

Angeliki Dimitriadi, a senior research fellow and head of the Migration Program at ELIAMEP, and Thanos Davelis met at College Year in Athens to discuss these latest developments on migration and asylum, and look at how they may impact the upcoming elections.

 

EU Migration
READ MORE
Europe’s radical right and the upcoming elections
PODCASTS

Europe’s radical right and the upcoming elections

A new approach to the Western Balkans? Bosnia, the EU and the US
PODCASTS

A new approach to the Western Balkans? Bosnia, the EU and the US

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece
PODCASTS

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece

Erdogan puts his Hamas connection back in the limelight
PODCASTS

Erdogan puts his Hamas connection back in the limelight

Holding Turkey accountable for the 2017 Sheridan Circle attack
PODCASTS

Holding Turkey accountable for the 2017 Sheridan Circle attack

From TikTok to Edi Rama: European elections heat up in Greece
PODCASTS

From TikTok to Edi Rama: European elections heat up in Greece