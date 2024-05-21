EU green lights landmark migration pact ahead of elections

Last week the EU gave the final green light to a landmark overhaul of its migration and asylum policies, ending more than eight years of efforts to rewrite the rulebook.

This was followed up by 15 EU states – including frontline states like Greece, Italy, and Cyprus – demanding further measures to tighten the bloc’s asylum policy, including sending asylum seekers to third countries. These moves come with European elections less than a month away.

Angeliki Dimitriadi, a senior research fellow and head of the Migration Program at ELIAMEP, and Thanos Davelis met at College Year in Athens to discuss these latest developments on migration and asylum, and look at how they may impact the upcoming elections.