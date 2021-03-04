new-accusations-leveled-against-lignadis

New accusations leveled against former National Theater director Dimitris Lignadis were heard by a prosecutor on Thursday.

According to information available to Kathimerini, the alleged victim is an adult and is accusing the prominent director and actor of raping him at his home in 2018. An investigation is under way to evaluate the testimony.

Lignadis is already pre-trial custody over similar charges, brought by two men who said they were sexually molested while they were minors.

On Wednesday, police officers carried out a search of Lignadis’ home as part of their investigation.