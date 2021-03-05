four-arrested-suspects-seen-linked-to-40-home-burglaries

Police in Athens have arrested four men suspected of running a criminal ring that was responsible for at least 40 home burglaries over the past few months in the capital’s eastern suburbs.

In Friday’s announcement of their arrest on Monday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS), said that a special task force had been set up to track down the gang following a burglary against a resident of Acharnes in the early hours of February 11.

The suspects, who are all aged in their 20s and have records for similar crimes, have reportedly been linked to 40 such incidents and are thought to have netted some 140,000 euros in cash and valuables.

Officers who raided their respective homes confiscated jewelry, electronic devices, high-end clothing and other sellable goods, as well as 130 grams of heroin, 4 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of cannabis.