7 arrested after march in terrorist’s support

Seven of the 29 persons detained Saturday after the protest march in support of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas have been arrested, police say. 

Koufodinas’ son, Ektoras, is among the 22 persons released.

The seven arrested face charges of violence against police officers, attempted infliction of bodily harm and disobedience.

All 29 detained were fined 300 euros each for failure to maintain social distancing.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 63, who is serving 11 life sentences and 25 years for his role in the armed far-left group November 17, is on a hunger strike, demanding to be moved to a prison closer to Athens.

