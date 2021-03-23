Record number of teachers, educators hand in notice

A record number of hirings are expected in the next academic year due to a record number of resignations this year by primary, high school and kindergarten teachers.

More specifically, according to teachers’ federations DOE and OLME, the number of resignations this year amounted to 7,000.

The main reasons cited are concerns about the work environment in the next school year, as well as the start of teacher evaluations. The e-learning framework, which many teachers were not happy with, was also a decisive factor, with many, older ones, who are entitled to a pension, not feeling as comfortable and familiar with e-learning methods as their younger colleagues.

Another significant factor is changes, albeit not significant ones, in the insurance framework for employees as of next year, given that the so-called Katrougalos transitional insurance law which came into effect in 2016 ends this year.