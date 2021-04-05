Push to raise students’ academic standards

As part of its stated objective to raise students’ academic levels, the Education Ministry has introduced a new system governing university entrance exams.

According to this new system, which will come into effect in the new academic year, candidates with low grades will no longer be admitted to university as was the case in previous years.

More specifically, the new regulations stipulate that the minimum admission threshold will be calculated each year from the average performance of the candidates for each university department.

This average will in turn by multiplied by a factor which will be decided by each university department.

The new system is expected to impact regional universities, which have low admission thresholds, and to create an estimated 7,000 vacancies.

For this reason, Greece’s Synod of University Rectors is calling for state support for regional universities, a call which the Education Ministry is reportedly heeding.