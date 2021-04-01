aristotle-university-set-to-launch-english-language-program

The medical school of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki is preparing to accept its first foreign students in its English-language undergraduate program in the new academic year.

The decision to establish the course was published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

The number of students to be admitted has been set at 60 students per year. The total number can reach 360 students, when all six years of study are operational. Tuition has been set at 12,000 euros per year.

The program is open to foreign graduates of high schools or corresponding schools. They must have have a high school diploma or other equivalent secondary education qualifying them for admission to higher education in the country of graduation.

The admission criterion is the knowledge of English at B2 or TOEFL level (with a grade of at least 79/120). Candidates will be asked to take an online exam and be evaluated in an interview.