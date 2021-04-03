actor-accused-of-rape

A prominent stage and television actor and director was served with a summons by a prosecutor in Athens on Friday to answer to rape and attempted rape charges.

According to reports, the unnamed actor has been under investigation for some time following complaints lodged by three women with the Greek Actors’ Union, and several witnesses have come forward to testify against him.

He is due to testify before the prosecutor next week on one count of rape that allegedly took place in 2008 and two counts of attempted rape, dating to 2010 and 2014.