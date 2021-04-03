NEWS

Koufodinas appeal heard by Council of State

An appeal by jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas against his transfer to a maximum-security prison in central Greece went to the plenary of the Council of State (CoS) on Friday.

The country’s highest administrative court is to rule on the merits of the N17 hitman’s complaint, which claims that the transfer order by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry’s Secretariat for Anti-Crime Policy is illegal and violates his rights and, as such, is subject to appeal at the CoS.

Last month, a lower section of the court ruled that jurisdiction for the case lies with the country’s criminal courts. Koufodinas went on a prolonged hunger strike at the start of the year in demand that he be transferred back to the capital’s Korydallos Prison, where he served the first part of his multiple life sentences.

