Police officer injured as youths stone vehicle

One police officer was slightly injured after a police vehicle was pelted with stones during a patrol at Plateia Nerou on the southern coast of Athens in Palaio Faliro late Sunday.

The incident took place after 9 p.m. as two police cars were dispatched to the area to inspect a reported violation of lockdown rules. As they arrived at the scene, a group of youths pelted stones at the vehicles. One police officer was slightly injured by broken glass.

Authorities have imposed a 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew to prevent crowding at parks and other public places in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus.

