fellow-patient-being-investigated-in-athens-hospital-death

Police called into an Athens hospital on Thursday to help investigate the mysterious death of a Covid-19 patient appear to have evidence to suggest foul play.

The 76-year-old man was found dead in his bed at the Erythros Stavros hospital after having somehow becoming disconnected from the ventilator that was helping him breathe.

According to preliminary reports, police are looking at the possible involvement of another patient in the same ward as possibly being involved, with some sources suggesting that the 58-year-old unhooked the ventilator because he found its noise irritating.