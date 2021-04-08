NEWS

Man arrested at Athens hospital for killing fellow patient

[InTime News]

A 58-year-old patient at Athens’ Red Cross (Erythros Stavros) Hospital was placed under arrest on Thursday on charges of murdering a fellow patient.

His 76-year-old alleged victim, who was being treated for Covid-19, was found dead in his bed, with his respirator disconnected but still beeping.

The unnamed suspect, identified only as a foreign national, is thought to have disabled the respirator on Wednesday night, causing his death, with sources suggesting that the 58-year-old may was annoyed by the sound of the machine. 

He has been assigned a police guard as he is still under treatment for the coronavirus.

Crime
