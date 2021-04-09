81-year-old-child-pornography-suspect-in-pre-trial-custody

An 81-year-old man accused of possession and dissemination of pornographic material featuring children was remanded into pre-trial custody in northern Greece on Friday.

According to reports, the man allegedly admitted to the charges after investigators found a plethora of child pornography on his computer and on around a dozen portable devices during a search of his home.

Greek police were put on the 81-year-old’s trail by an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of the United States, which was monitoring his online activity.

The tipoff led to a raid of the man’s home in a village on the outskirts of Thessaloniki and his arrest on Monday.