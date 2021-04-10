Minister promises prompt resolution of journalist’s murder

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said Saturday that Greek police “as it always does” would soon find the assassins of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz and would turn them over to justice.

Chrysochoidis met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Saturday morning to discuss the “heinous crime,” as he called it, among other issues. After the meeting, he told reporters Mitsotakis wanted the search for the murderers should be speeded up.

“Every statistic shows Greece has a very small number of homicides in Europe. It is a safe and calm country,” Chrysochoidis said. “The Greek state functions with the utmost respect for the freedom of the press and the protection of rights.”

Karaivaz, a journalist who had covered crime for years, was murdered at 2.30 pm Friday outside his house, after returning by car from TV channel Star, where he worked.

Two people in a bike, most likely a scooter, approached him, and the passenger shot at him with a 9mm pistol. According to police sources, Karaivaz was hit with 10 bullets in the head and torso.

On Friday night, the Presidents of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Parliament, David Sassoli, a former journalist, tweeted statements about the murder; von der Leyen’s statement was also in Greek.

