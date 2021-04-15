more-than-1-100-refugees-leave-lesvos

At least 1,100 refugees left the island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean in the period between March 23 and April 13, the Migration Ministry said Wednesday.

All refugees were tested for coronavirus before taking the ferry to the port of Piraeus, near Athens.

Authorities are continuing efforts to decongest the island’s facilities.

A total of 5,938 people were housed at the Kara Tepe tent camp near the port of Mytilene on April 12, according to official data.

According to the same data, an additional 885 people were accommodated at a municipal facility, also at Kara Tepe, which is set to close at the end of the month. [ANA-MPA]