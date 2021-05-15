NEWS

Survey charts opinions of Greeks, Turks on politics, bilateral relations

Divergences as well as a significant convergence in the views of Greeks and Turks on a number of issues concerning the relations between the two countries, were highlighted in a public opinion survey organized by the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Dianeosis research institute.

The survey was conducted on behalf of the think tanks by MRB in Greece and KONDA in Turkey on February 9-21, with the participation of 1,022 Greeks and 1,163 Τurks.

In terms of convergence, the survey showed that almost 60% of both Greeks and Turks are in agreement that the biggest problem between two countries are the maritime zones, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean (58.1% of Greeks and 57.8% of Turks).

The Cyprus issue follows at a huge distance (11.3% and 12.6%, respectively), while 13% of Greeks and only 4.4% of Turks said they consider the refugee issue the most serious problem.

Moreover, 5.7% of Greeks and 6.9% of Turks consider Turkey’s support for jihadist terrorism as the most serious problem. To the question whether “we must find a way of friendly coexistence,” 68.1% of Greeks answered “I agree / rather agree,” with 73.5% of Turks expressing the same view.

On the other hand, 15.6% and 13.7% disagreed, respectively. What is also clear is that the Greeks are more afraid of a military flare-up than the Turks. Tellingly, one in three Turks believe that global public opinion will support Greece and not Turkey in the event of a crisis.

To the question “Are you worried about a possible military incident between Greece and Turkey?” 70.2% of Greeks and 41.9% of Turks said they are, while 16.6% and 41.8%, respectively, said they are not.

