Coronavirus: 907 new cases, 30 deaths

[Pascal Rossignol/REUTERS]

Greek health authorities announced 907 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 30 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 497 early Sunday afternoon from 510 a day earlier.

A total of 19,975 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, with 4.54% testing positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had slightly less than half the total number of cases (445), followed by Thessaloniki (92).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 401,301 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,054 fatalities.

