new-security-task-force-will-help-fight-gang-crime

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry is planning a new task force to combat organized crime more efficiently in the wake of a string of assassinations attributed to an on-going gangland feud.

Τhe plan foresees the informal unification of the Attica Security Directorate divisions responsible for organized crime, homicide and narcotics. The task force will also include the Management and Information Analysis Directorate, which is essentially an intelligence unit.

The aim is for the Attica Security Directorate to acquire a stronger information networks and to investigate serious crimes with other divisions. The proposal was discussed at a meeting with police officials yesterday, chaired by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

Kathimerini understands that the ministry wants to change the structure and operation of the Attica Security Directorate, but the minister did not elaborate on how the new task force will work.