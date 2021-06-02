NEWS

Seamen move 24-hour strike to June 10

seamen-move-24-hour-strike-to-june-10

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) has moved the date of its 24-hour strike for all ship categories from June 3 to June 10, to coincide with a nationwide general strike called by the country’s private sector union GSEE.

The federations will hold the strike in protest over the government’s new labor law bill.

“The new draft bill attempts to deal a another devastating blow to remaining labor rights while the greatest labor achievement, the eight-hour working day that was established in Greece 100 years ago, is being abolished,” PNO said in an announcement.

[ΑΝA-MPA]

