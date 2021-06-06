greek-albanian-border-crossing-reopens-monday

After being closed for more than a year, the customs office and crossing of Mavromati on the Greek-Albanian border is reopening Monday, according to Epirus Regional Governor Alexandros Kachrimanis.

The crossing, which is an important entryway for travelers from southern Albania, has been closed for almost a year as part of measures to stem arrivals during the health crisis.

Some restrictions, however, will continue, Kachrimanis told state broadcaster ERT, saying that the border crossing will only be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will only allow 250 people through a day.

Travelers will also be required to show a negative Covid test, proof of full vaccination or proof of recent recovery.