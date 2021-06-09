digital-certificates-for-high-school-graduates

High school graduates of all grades can now get a certified digital certificate.

Graduates, including those of technical high schools, from as far back as the 2016-17 academic year, can download their certificate from the gov.gr website using their Taxisnet access codes.

Underage graduates will need to have the certificate downloaded by their parents.

The documents, which will carry a unique digital signature, can be shared online with any public agency.

The app was developed by the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET) on the joint initiative of the ministries of Education and Digital Governance.