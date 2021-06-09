NEWS

Digital certificates for high school graduates

digital-certificates-for-high-school-graduates

High school graduates of all grades can now get a certified digital certificate. 

Graduates, including those of technical high schools, from as far back as the 2016-17 academic year, can download their certificate from the gov.gr website using their Taxisnet access codes. 

Underage graduates will need to have the certificate downloaded by their parents. 

The documents, which will carry a unique digital signature, can be shared online with any public agency. 

The app was developed by the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET) on the joint initiative of the ministries of Education and Digital Governance.

 

Education
READ MORE
primitive-conditions-at-museum-studies-school
NEWS

Primitive conditions at museum studies school

athens-medical-school-launches-degree-in-english
NEWS

Athens Medical School launches degree in English

bill-aims-to-enhance-university-revenues-via-spin-offs
NEWS

Bill aims to enhance university revenues via spin-offs

minister-announces-changes-in-school-curriculum
NEW PHILOSOPHY

Minister announces changes in school curriculum

[Intime News]
NEWS

Bill seeks to take politics out of student elections

[ANA-MPA]
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

University professor suspended