Seven arrested in Zakynthos 2020 killing

Police have arrested seven suspects in the fatal shooting of Christina Kloutsinioti, the 37-year-old wife of businessman Dionysis “Dimis” Korfiatis, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos in June last year.

Police acted on information provided by Korfiatis, 53, before he was also gunned down by unknown assailants early last month. Korfiatis had been injured in the 2020 attack.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Zakynthos, three in Attica, and one in Pyrgos in the Peloponnese.

They are expected to appear before a prosecutor. Sources told Kathimerini that three more suspects are mentioned in the case file, including a discharged policeman and a shipowner.

