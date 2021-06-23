first-summer-heatwave-at-the-gates

The first summer heatwave will start gripping Greece as of Thursday through Sunday as air masses from North Africa sweep into the region.

The areas that will be most affected will be the Ionian Sea and the mainland. Top temperatures ​​will range between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius (100-105F) and could rise even higher in some areas. Maximum temperatures on the islands will be at 33-35C.

As for Attica, temperatures on Thursday and Friday will reach 37C, and climb to 38C on Sunday.

However, in coastal areas the maximum temperature will be 3 to 4 degrees lower.