temperature-tops-40c-for-first-time-this-year

Temperatures reached an all-year high on Wednesday, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in a number of meteorological stations across the country.

Data from the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service showed that Sparta recorded the highest temperature (41.4C), followed by Arfara in Messinia (41.3C), Gynekokastro in Kilkis (40.8C), Thiva (40.4C) and Makrakomi in Fthiotida (40.3C).

Sunshine and high temperatures are expected in most areas on Thursday, but some mainland mountainous can expect some cloud and showers during the day.

Temperatures in Attica will range from 26 to 38C.

The regions of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Central Greece and the Peloponnese are also expected to reach 40C, with parts of Macedonia and Thrace hitting 41C. [AMNA]