Georgiadis warns bar owners over Covid customer capacities

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis has issued a stern warning to bar, club and entertainment venues not to exceed customer capacities allowed under the current restriction measures or else face hefty fines.

However, “if some people have the cunning to say, ‘I will declare that I have mixed areas, but I will work with the capacity allowed for vaccinated areas,’ they are making a big mistake. I assure you. And they will find out,” Georgiadis told Skai TV on Tuesday, promising very large fines for such violations.

“Those who want more capacity will work strictly with vaccinated [customers],” he said, adding that the state “will not allow those who follow the law to feel like suckers.”

