New heatwave expected next week

Temperatures are expected to start rising across the country again on Tuesday, following the brief respite of last week, weather forecasters have warned.

According to state broadcaster ERT, cool northerly winds will give way to a hot air mass moving north from Africa that will take daytime highs back into 40-degree Celsius territory in many parts of mainland Greece on Tuesday and on Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat is expected to be particularly oppressive in parts of central Greece and on the eastern flanks of the Peloponnese and the mainland, including Athens. The northern port city of Thessaloniki is also expected to feel the heat.

 

An officer wipes the sweat from a Presidential guard’s forehead during a heatwave in central Athens, Thursday. [EPA]
People seen enjoying a day at the beach in Plomari on the island of Lesvos. [Manolis Lagoutaris/Intime News]
