After tiny break, heat wave to return this week

after-tiny-break-heat-wave-to-return-this-week
People seen enjoying a day at the beach in Plomari on the island of Lesvos. [Manolis Lagoutaris/Intime News]

After last week’s heat wave peaked on Saturday with temperatures in some areas reaching 43 degrees Celsius, meteorologists have forecast another gripping the country as of Tuesday.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service, temperatures over the weekend were highest in central and northern parts of the country, while they also soared in the capital.

Despite a very short break on Monday, models show a new heat wave on the horizon, even stronger than last week’s, persisting through Sunday.

