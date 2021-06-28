temperature-to-hit-39c-on-tuesday

After dipping slightly on Monday, temperatures are expected to rise again on Tuesday, with high of 38-39 degrees Celsius forecast for continental Greece.

According to the Meteo service of the National Observatory of Athens, temperatures will range from 21 to 35C in Northern Greece (in Western Macedonia from 17 to 33 degrees), 23 to 37C in Central and Southern Greece (up to 39C in Thessaly), 20 to 38C in Western Greece (up to 34C in Epirus), 24 to 34C in the Cyclades and up to 36-37C in Crete, 24 to 35C in the islands of the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.

At the same time, there will be local rains in the northern and central mountainous parts during the hottest parts of the day.

In Attica, which contains the capital, temperatures will range from 26 to 36C, but in the north and east it will be 2-3C lower.

