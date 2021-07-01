sweltering-heat-to-peak-on-thursday

The heatwave that has settled over Greece for the past 10 days is forecast to peak on Thursday, reaching as high as 43C in some parts on the mainland.

According to the Athens National Observatory’s weather service, meteo, the maximum temperature in the eastern and southern regions of the country will reach 41 to 43 degrees and 39 to 41 in the rest of the mainland except eastern Macedonia and Thrace. In the Ionian islands and Crete, the weather service expects 38 to 39 degrees Celsius.

In Attica, the temperature will range from 24 to 40 degrees Celsius, while in the coastal areas the maximum will be 2 to 3 degrees lower. In the Cyclades and Crete, temperatures will be marginally lower, ranging between 26 to 37 and 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Additionally, dust concentrations will remain high in the southern parts of Greece. The wind will pick up in southern and central regions to reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.