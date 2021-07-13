city-of-athens-opens-cooling-shelters-for-heatwave

The Athens municipal authority opened three air-conditioned spaces to the general public on Tuesday in anticipation of a new heatwave that is expected to push temperatures to 40 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The cooling shelters are located at the Friendship Clubs of Neos Kosmos (15 Heldreich, tel 210.924.0403), Kolokynthous (9 Aimonos & Astrous, tel 210.514.0877) and Lambrini (63 Ialemou, tel 210.293.3857).

They will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the duration of the heatwave, but due to restrictions on capacity, residents are advised to check space availability by calling in advance.

The municipality also said that masks are mandatory indoors at all times.