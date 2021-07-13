NEWS

City of Athens opens cooling shelters for heatwave

city-of-athens-opens-cooling-shelters-for-heatwave

The Athens municipal authority opened three air-conditioned spaces to the general public on Tuesday in anticipation of a new heatwave that is expected to push temperatures to 40 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The cooling shelters are located at the Friendship Clubs of Neos Kosmos (15 Heldreich, tel 210.924.0403), Kolokynthous (9 Aimonos & Astrous, tel 210.514.0877) and Lambrini (63 Ialemou, tel 210.293.3857). 

They will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the duration of the heatwave, but due to restrictions on capacity, residents are advised to check space availability by calling in advance.

The municipality also said that masks are mandatory indoors at all times.

Weather City Life
READ MORE
pm-calls-on-opposition-to-support-mandatory-vaccinations
CORONAVIRUS

PM calls on opposition to support mandatory vaccinations

[Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]
NEWS

Vaccine appointments open for ages 15-17 on Thursday

[AP]
NEWS

PM orders Covid vaccination for healthcare workers as cases rise

discounts-mulled-for-vaccinated-commuters
NEWS

Discounts mulled for vaccinated commuters

announcements-on-mandatory-vaccinations-expected-on-monday-evening
NEWS

Announcements on mandatory vaccinations expected on Monday evening

[InTime News]
NEWS

Athens mayor says Syntagma, Panepistimiou revamps to start soon