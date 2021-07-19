NEWS

It’s getting hotter in city at night, study shows

it-s-getting-hotter-in-city-at-night-study-shows

Over a period of 40 years, from 1975 to 2015, Athens added 60 more hot nights, where the minimum temperature does not drop below 26 Celsius, a study by four researchers at the Athens Observatory shows.

Very high minimum temperatures mean that “humans cannot shed the thermal stress accumulated during the day, and [as a result] they get fatigued and their health put in danger,” says Dr Dimitra Founda, one of the study’s authors.

The effect is exacerbated by the well-known urban heat island that affects densely built urban areas. Athens’ coastal suburbs register minimums 5-7 degrees lower than the city center.

Weather
READ MORE
heat-to-give-way-to-rain-on-monday
NEWS

Heat to give way to rain on Monday

city-of-athens-opens-cooling-shelters-for-heatwave
NEWS

City of Athens opens cooling shelters for heatwave

new-heatwave-expected-next-week
NEWS

New heatwave expected next week

compensation-for-family-of-mandra-flood-victim
NEWS

Compensation for family of Mandra flood victim

An officer wipes the sweat from a Presidential guard’s forehead during a heatwave in central Athens, Thursday. [EPA]
NEWS

Scorching temperatures hit Greece in protracted heatwave

[SOOC]
NEWS

Sweltering heat to peak on Thursday