folegandros-murder-suspect-hospitalized-after-attempted-suicide

A man arrested over the killing his 26-year-old girlfriend on the Aegean island of Folegandros was rushed to a hospital on the island of Naxos on Wednesday afternoon for attempted suicide, Greek media reported.

According to the reports, the suspect tried to hang himself using a bed sheet in his cell. He was transferred to Naxos’ medical centre where he is being treated in an isolated area, under police guard.

His lawyers, who had asked that their client be transferred to a mental health clinic before the incident, are expected to request a psychological evaluation.

The 30-year-old, who has reportedly confessed to the killing, is accused of the premeditated murder of Garyfallia Psarakou by pushing her off a cliff last Friday.

According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the police investigation has revealed that the victim had probably been hit in the face before the 30-year-old pushed her over the cliff.