Firefighters are battling a wildfire in a farming area in Corinthia, in the northeastern Peloponnese, the Fire Service announced on Friday.

Attending the blaze near the village of Kalentzi is a force of 59 firefighters with four ground teams, 17 fire engines, 2 helicopters and five water-dowsing aircraft.

Municipal water trucks and equipment are also assisting in the operation.

[ANA-MPA]