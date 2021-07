Firefighters from across Crete are battling a blaze that broke out on Thursday evening near a village in the eastern part of the island.

High winds are frustrating the firefighters’ efforts to control the blaze, near the village of Prina, which lies on the border between the municipalities of Ierapetra and Agios Nikolaos.

The Fire Service has called on all relevant units, as well as the local government, to assist.

[ANA-MPA]