NEWS

Construction starts on new Fire Service training center

construction-starts-on-new-fire-service-training-center
[Stavros Niarchos Foundation]

Construction of a new training center for Greece’s Fire Service has begun, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) announced on Thursday.

The new, 25-million euro facility is located on the site of a former US military base in Nea Makri, on the eastern coast of Attica, where 20 buildings on the 3.83-hectare site will be entirely renovated.

According to the foundation, the new center will include offices and indoor training spaces, living quarters and outdoor training structures. Outdoor facilities will include a training course for urban search and rescue, a live fire building and a climbing wall for advanced specialization in rescue techniques like mountaineering and apartment fire rescue.

The new training center is expected to be completed in 12 months.  

[ANA-MPA]

