greece-sends-two-fire-fighting-planes-to-tame-sardinia-fires

Greece has responded to a call from Italy to help tame fires that have swept across parts of the Sardinia, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Greece has sent two of the Canadair planes, amphibious planes used to pick up water to drop on fires, with France providing another two.

The Greek planes are from the resources of the rescEU programme and the French ones from the European Civil Protection Pool, the European Commission said.

Seven Canadair aircraft were already at work in the area, the Italian civil protection authority said.

The wildfires have hit the area of Montiferru, in the centre-west of the island, because of a heat wave with over 4,000 hectares burnt and 355 people evacuated, the Commission said.

