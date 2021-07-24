forest-fire-threatens-village-south-of-corinth

The strong winds prevailing in several parts of the country make it difficult to battle developing wildfires.

Two of those fires are in the Peloponnese, one of them near Epidaurus, the third is on the island of Evia, central Greece, and the fourth in Halkidiki peninsula, in the north.

The fire service says it is now concentrating on fighting a forest fire that broke out Saturday afternoon near Corinth.

An SMS has been sent through the 112 Emergency Service number to inhabitants of the village of Ryto, 21 kilometers south of Corinth, to evacuate their village immediately towards the seaside to the northeast.