NEWS

Forest fire threatens village south of Corinth

forest-fire-threatens-village-south-of-corinth

The strong winds prevailing in several parts of the country make it difficult to battle developing wildfires.

Two of those fires are in the Peloponnese, one of them near Epidaurus, the third is on the island of Evia, central Greece, and the fourth in Halkidiki peninsula, in the north.

The fire service says it is now concentrating on fighting a forest fire that broke out Saturday afternoon near Corinth.

An SMS has been sent through the 112 Emergency Service number to inhabitants of the village of Ryto, 21 kilometers south of Corinth, to evacuate their village immediately towards the seaside to the northeast.

Fire
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Firefighters battle blaze in Corinthia

[Stavros Niarchos Foundation]
NEWS

Construction starts on new Fire Service training center

[File photo]
NEWS

Firefighters battle blaze in Crete

54-unvaccinated-firefighters-transferred-out-of-rescue-unit
NEWS

54 unvaccinated firefighters transferred out of rescue unit

[File photo]
NEWS

Police arrest suspected arsonist

[File photo/Intime News]
NEWS

Samos wildfire largely contained