A 44-year-old Romanian pilgrim has died on Mount Athos after a tractor he was on fell off a cliff.

According to the Police, the man had tried to start a tractor. Then, likely due to an error, the tractor drove off a cliff.

Police on Mount Athos are conducting a preliminary investigation.

Pilgrimages to all-male monastic community, which comprises 20 monasteries and around 2,000 religious, resumed in May.

[ANA-MPA]