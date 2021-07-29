australian-wanted-by-interpol-arrested-in-mykonos

Anti-narcotics police arrested a 39-year-old Australian, who features on Interpol’s most-wanted list, on Wednesday at Mykonos airport.

According to the police, the 39-year-old is facing charges in the United States as a member of an international drug ring, involved in the importation and trafficking of cocaine as well as money laundering.

The individual appears on Interpol’s “red notice,” which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

The arrest was made by officers from the Attica Security Police Drug Prosecution Subdirectorate, with the assistance of local police.

The arrested man is expected to appear before a prosecutor.

[APE-MPA]