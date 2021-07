A 40-year-old man killed his 31-year-old wife at noon Friday inside their Athens home before handing himself in at the local police station.

Police found the body of the woman after rushing to the apartment, which is located in the suburb of Dafni.

According to police, the perpetrator claimed he had murdered the woman because he was “jealous.”

The man is expected to be taken before a prosecutor as the investigation continues.

