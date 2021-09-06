greece-remains-open-for-american-tourists

Greece has chosen to continue to welcome visitors from the United States until the end of the tourism season, ignoring the non-binding advice by the European Union, recognizing their importance in increasing tourism revenues.

The European Union recommended in late August that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its 27 member states after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. The US does not allow travellers from Europe to enter the country.

The guidance, however, is non-binding, allowing each individual country to decide whether to reintroduce coronavirus-related restrictions for Americans.

Greece’s decision was reflected in last week’s notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which excluded the US from the extended travel ban on third-country nationals.

The Greek tourism industry has benefitted from American tourists whose per capita expenditure exceeds 1,000 euros per trip, placing them at the top of the list of travelers who spend the most in Greece.

[Moneyreview.gr]