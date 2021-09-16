pisa-style-evaluations-coming-to-greek-schools

Greece is acquiring its own evaluation exam along the lines of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The main goal of the PISA program is to assess students’ range of knowledge and skills at the end of their compulsory education.

Kathimerini understands that tests will be introduced during the current school year.

The Greek PISA will be based on the philosophy of the OECD PISA competition, which takes place every three years and assesses the abilities of 15-year-olds in each country – participation is done by sample – in text comprehension, mathematics and science. Greek students will be evaluated on their language skills and mathematics.

“We are creating a new, independent tool for capturing the quality of educational work and its continuous upgrade,” the Education Ministry said.