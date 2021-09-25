new-coronavirus-infections-drop-to-1-853

Greek authorities announced 1,853 new cases of coronavirus and 16 fatalities in the past 24 hours Saturday.

Ten of the new infections involved tourists tested upon arrival.

EODY said there were 333 patients intubated in intensive care units who had a median age of 65.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 dropped 26.85% to 158, with the seven-day average of daily admission coming to 185.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 644,869, with 14,655 dead.