NEWS

New coronavirus infections drop to 1,853

new-coronavirus-infections-drop-to-1-853

Greek authorities announced 1,853 new cases of coronavirus and 16 fatalities in the past 24 hours Saturday.

Ten of the new infections involved tourists tested upon arrival.

EODY said there were 333 patients intubated in intensive care units who had a median age of 65.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 dropped 26.85% to 158, with the seven-day average of daily admission coming to 185. 

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 644,869, with 14,655 dead.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Anti-vaxxers are seen shouting slogans at a protest rally outside the Helexpo convention center in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, during the Thessaloniki International Fair, on September 11. [InTime News]
NEWS

Denialist websites, social media accounts to be probed

[ΕΡΑ]
NEWS

Covid: 2,046 new cases, 33 fatalities

File photo of a village in Xanthi [InTime News]
NEWS

Covid curfew declared in Drama, Kastoria and Xanthi

[AP]
NEWS

New Covid cases come to 2,125, as death toll rises by 31

[Nick Paleologos/SOOC]
NEWS

Civil servants face weekly 300 euro fine if they flout health rules

supreme-court-steps-in-to-stop-anti-vaxxer-intimidation-tactics
NEWS

Supreme Court steps in to stop anti-vaxxer intimidation tactics