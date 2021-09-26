NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Intubated patients rise slightly

Greek health authorities announced 1,100 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 24 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 337 early Sunday afternoon, up from 333 a day earlier and down from 348 last Sunday.

The Attica region had the largest number of new cases, with 191, followed by Thessaloniki, with 149.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 645,969 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,679 fatalities.

