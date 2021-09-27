expert-warns-of-5th-wave-as-delta-spreads

Greece is at risk of a fifth wave of Covid-19 as an outbreak of the highly infectious delta variant races through the country’s unvaccinated population, a leading health expert has warned.

Speaking on Antenna TV on Monday, Nikos Thomaidis, professor of analytical chemistry at Athens University, predicted that the fourth wave will peak in October at 3,500 cases per day.

However, he warned that Greece could face a fifth wave at the end of the month.

“Infections will rise among those who are not vaccinated. We may be in for a fifth wave at the end of October,” he said.

Health authorities announced 1,100 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. on Sunday, as well as 24 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 337 early Sunday afternoon, up from 333 a day earlier and down from 348 last Sunday.