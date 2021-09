GENOP-DEH, Public Power Corporation (PPC)’s main labor union, has announced a 24-hour strike to be held on October 19, to coincide with a meeting of the company’s shareholders who will discuss increasing the company’s share capital.

A protest gathering will be held in central Athens on the same day as the strike, while a GENOP-DEI press conference will present the union’s argument against the capital increase.

A[NA-MPA]