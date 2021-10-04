bomb-threat-suspect-was-carrying-propane-and-gas

A pickup truck that was driven into the forecourt of Parliament on Monday morning was found to be carrying a tank of propane and a jerrycan of gas, according to reports.

Police arrested the man driving the truck and have identified him as a 58-year-old famer, while indicating that he may be suffering from mental health problems.

The 58-year-old drove his truck up to the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square at around 10 a.m. on Monday morning and threatened to cause an explosion.

This prompted the immediate closure of the surrounding streets and the mobilization of a bomb-disposal crew.

Expert did not find any explosives on his person or in the truck.